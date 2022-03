Share All sharing options for: 8 Spots for Late-Night Happy Hour in Vegas

Share All sharing options for: 8 Spots for Late-Night Happy Hour in Vegas

Vegas has quite a few spots for classic, early evening happy hours, but because it’s a late-night city, plenty of spots on and off the Strip offer late-night deals perfect for after-dinner drinks, or topping off a wild night. Here, eight spots to go for late-night deals.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.