 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

39 Vital Breakfast Spots to Know in Las Vegas

Where to Drink in Las Vegas Right Now — November 2021

Head to a Boozy Pop-Up to Get in the Holiday Spirit in Las Vegas

A silver bowl with short ribs
WTF mulato chili-braised beef short ribs at La Neta Cocina y Lounge.
La Neta Cocina y Lounge

The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Las Vegas — December 2021

Newcomers feature xiang long bao, horchata coladas, and ‘Italian American psychedelic food’

by Susan Stapleton and Stephanie Carter Updated
View as Map
WTF mulato chili-braised beef short ribs at La Neta Cocina y Lounge.
| La Neta Cocina y Lounge
by Susan Stapleton and Stephanie Carter Updated

More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? Restaurant obsessives want to know what’s new, what’s hot, which favorite chef just launched a sophomore effort. And while the Eater 38 is a crucial resource covering old standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it is not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment. Thus, we offer the Eater Heatmap, which will change continually to always highlight where the foodie crowds are flocking to at the moment.

See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas's newsletter.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Kono's Northshore

Copy Link
7591 W Washington Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 331-1824
(702) 331-1824
Visit Website

Kono’s Northshore is famous for pulled Kalua pork slow-roasted for 12 hours, and then served in toasted French roll sandwiches, inside its version of a burrito dubbed a bomber, and in plate lunches and bowls. Breakfast bombers come served with eggs, cheese, and potatoes, and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, with optional extras of bacon, pork, and Portuguese sausage. Lunch sandwiches arrive with Maui onion potato chips and fillings of turkey, Kalua pulled pork, bacon, and avocado, and servings of white rice are added to the plate lunches. Kono’s also pours multiple flavors of milkshakes, including orange popsicle, cinnamon roll, Key lime, and coconut cream pie flavors.

Chun’s bomber at Kono’s Northshore, created with roasted Kalua pork, eggs, potatoes, and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
Kono’s Northshore.
Kono’s Northshore/Instagram

2. Peyote

Copy Link
1028 E Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(725) 210-0306
(725) 210-0306
Visit Website

This “little dreamy watering hole” in downtown Vegas quenches the desert thirst with a Palm Springs vibe: pastels hues, a canopy of lights, and a lot of patio seating with more than 200 cacti. For dinner look for heirloom tomato summer squash tart; mini shrimp toast topped with wild smoked salmon roe; big plates of fried chicken with bourbon gravy to share with friends; and risotto made with Carolina Gold rice. Brunch means mini country ham baguettes, breakfast burritos, and a redeye burger.

A patio with pink chairs and light mint green tables.
Peyote just opened in Vegas
Anthony Mair

Also Featured in:

3. La Cocina Exclusivo

Copy Link
440 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145

This semi-secret, 40-seat Mexican eatery hums behind a set of sliding doors and then up a set of stairs. A risk-taking kitchen plates creative, coursed dishes such as a whole roasted branzino and roasted corn salsa served over rice noodles with poblano Parmesan sauce; as well as tamales with yellow curry shrimp and crab. Meanwhile, the bar is mixing noteworthy cocktails like a piña colada made with horchata. La Cocina Exclusivo sits next to El Dorado Cantina, a restaurant from the same operators, at Tivoli Village.

A green plate with a seafood dish
Seafood tamale with shrimp, crab, yellow curry, Oaxaca cheese, sofrito, escabeche, and cilantro in squid ink masa at La Cocina Exclusivo.
Leinani Shak Photography

4. La Neta Cocina y Lounge

Copy Link
1770 Festival Plaza Dr Suite 200
Summerlin, NV 89135
(702) 476-5484
(702) 476-5484
Visit Website

Mexican restaurant La Neta Cocina y Lounge opened at Downtown Summerlin with stained glass murals and modern takes on traditional Mexican fare along with mezcal and margaritas. The restaurant from Ryan Labbe and his company, 81/82 Group, features exposed brick walls accented by wooden beams and vaulted ceilings. Overhead, chandeliers light the space, while a living tree, coming in September, anchors the dining room. The lounge at La Neta features a living wall art installation decorated with greenery, creating an indoor garden. Chef Israel Castro created the menu along with Lanny Chin, bringing dishes such as cochinita pibil with braised and slow-roasted pork with habanero onions and topped with chicharron crumble. The Taquero Mucho comes with choices such as chicken, carne asada, escabeche, mushroom, and panela cheese. Castro also has his rendition of paella, served with shrimp, calamari, lobster, oysters, and fish topped with white wine lemon butter. Other menu highlights include a chicken relleno, a stuffed chicken with arroz verde and poblano cream, and a savory roasted acorn squash served with sauteed seasonal veggies, garlic, and spritzed with a herb vinaigrette.

A silver bowl with short ribs
WTF mulato chili-braised beef short ribs at La Neta Cocina y Lounge.
La Neta Cocina y Lounge

Also Featured in:

5. Dave’s Hot Chicken

Copy Link
9040 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 843-5455
(702) 843-5455
Visit Website

Dave’s Hot Chicken brings fast-casual hot chicken tenders and sliders, along with sides of house-made kale slaw, creamy mac n’ cheese, and French fries. Dave’s offers seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper, which requires a signed waiver for those who dare. Each heat level uses a different spice blend. The restaurant features a drive-thru and patio, plus some pretty cool murals inside.

Hot chicken tenders and sliders, plus fries and mac &amp; cheese sides from Dave’s Hot Chicken.
Hot chicken tenders and sliders, plus fries and mac and cheese sides from Dave’s Hot Chicken.
Dave’s Hot Chicken/Instagram

Also Featured in:

6. Chickie’s & Pete’s

Copy Link
2535 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 761-8070
(702) 761-8070
Visit Website

This Philly-born sports bar is raising standards with crab fries, Philly cheesesteaks in five varieties, and lobster pie. There’s also a crab feast with a pound of snow crab legs, one Dungeness crab, king crab legs, and corn, as well as a jumbo lump crab cake sandwich, Chickie’s-style hot shrimp, mussels in red and white sauce, and baby lobster tails. The 8,200 square-foot venue sits along Las Vegas Boulevard with garage doors that can roll up when the weather is nice. Fans can watch their favorite teams — whether it’s the Eagles or not — on one of twenty 55-inch televisions in the bar area and another 24 more even bigger screens across the dining area.

One pound of snow crab legs, one Dungeness crab, three hard shell crabs and corn
Chickie and Pete’s crab feast
Chickie’s & Pete’s/Facebook

7. Brezza

Copy Link
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 115
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6014
(702) 676-6014
Visit Website

Nicole Brisson, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, teamed up with Jason Rocheleau, who worked at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Mina Group, to open Brezza at Resorts World. The coastal Italian restaurant sits in the District, the 70,000-square-foot shopping center at the front of the resort facing Las Vegas Boulevard. The menu spans antipasti, fresh crudo, handmade pastas, and a Tuscan-style wood-fired grill, where sustainable seafood, dry-aged prime steaks, heritage breed poultry, and pork, as well as seasonal produce are all grilled over white oak and olive branches. Brunch, lunch, and a patio available.

A steak on a white plate and two cocktails
Dry-aged rib-eye steak, a classic Negroni, and mezcal Negroni at Brezza.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

8. ¡Viva!

Copy Link
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-676-6020
702-676-6020
Visit Website

¡Viva! from Los Angeles-based chef Ray Garcia at Resorts World features a design by Celano Design Studio in conjunction with local architect Marnell Companies. The dynamic space features an indoor promenade patio, bar and lounge area, suspended ceilings decorated with plants and floral arrangements, a large mural by artists Chalk & Brush, and an outdoor, people-watching patio open to a restaurant row. Among the menu highlights, the shrimp and clamato coctel de camaron, ancho rubbed lamb ribs and a side of red cabbage slaw, chicharron and garlic mojo, octopus with chorizo and salsa molcajete, and a 6-ounce cut of Mashima Reserve American wagyu with salsa, roasted tomato, and fingerling potatoes.

Lamb ribs, chicharron and other dishes now available at ¡Viva! inside Resorts World, from chef Ray Garcia.
¡Viva! by Chef Ray Garcia.
DREX Agency

Also Featured in:

9. Casa Playa

Copy Link
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-5340
(702) 770-5340
Visit Website

Casa Playa features coastal Mexican fare that celebrates the playacitas of the seaside communities. The restaurant sits next to Encore Beach Club with a menu from executive chef Sarah Thompson, cocktails from Wynn resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini, and a mezcal and tequila collection from agave expert Noah Arenstein. Thompson’s menu features a crudo of Mexican blue shrimp ceviche with young coconut, tomatillo, and cucumber; yellowfin tuna tartare served with pasilla chile and avocado; and seafood platters with Kusshi oysters, Hokkaido scallops, king crab legs, lobster tail, and shrimp cocktail. On the appetizer menu, diners can order black truffle tostada with Cabot clothbound cheddar and corn cream; duck confit tamal with mole de la casa and ricotta; and octopus served with coloradito mole and potato in escabeche. Diners can opt for main courses such as whole cauliflower al pastor featuring pineapple butter and cashew salsa macha; branzino a la talla topped with guajillo adobo, herbs, and salsa cruda; and Yucatan chicken pibil made with orange annatto adobo and potato, or choose to order family-style dishes such as whole roasted carnitas with crispy skin, smoked agave syrup, chipotle slaw, chile toreado, and charred cucumber salsa or the Casa Playa surf and turf featuring wagyu carne asada, lobster, and chorizo, short rib suadero, green chorizo, and serrano.

A surf and turf
The surf and turf at Casa Playa.
Wynn Las Vegas

10. Delilah

Copy Link
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-7000
(702) 770-7000
Visit Website

The long awaited Delilah, the breathtaking supper club from H.Wood Group at Wynn Las Vegas, features a two-level space with lavish chandeliers, a fireplace, refined American fare, and entertainers dancing alongside a live jazz band. A wagyu beef Wellington comes with a 12-ounce filet mignon, herbed crepe, and porcini mushroom duxelles madeira wine jus. Executive chef Josh Smith took a stab at a reinvented chicken TV dinner by featuring Bobo Farms chicken, peas, carrots, pomme puree, and vin jaune gravy. The smoked salmon and caviar latke comes with chive mascarpone, acme salmon, Russian Osetra caviar, and garnitures, while the Delilah fish and chips features potato-crusted Dover sole, pommes soufflé, malt vinegar beurre blanc, and classic tartar sauce. No supper club is complete without a surf and turf, and the Delilah version features glazed short rib, day boat scallops, wild mushrooms, sunchoke fondant, and shallot jus. The decadence extends to the desserts, where a strawberry shortcake baked Alaska leads the way.

A red dessert with spikes on a cart
Strawberry shortcake baked Alaska at Delilah.
Bill Milne

Also Featured in:

11. Xiao Long Dumplings

Copy Link
4275 Spring Mountain Rd #D101
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(725) 204-6916
(725) 204-6916
Visit Website

Chinatown Plaza’s Xiao Long Dumplings is a 6,815-square foot mecca of xiao long bao steamed buns, soup dumplings, noodles, and rice dishes. It’s name is both a reference to the xiao long bao on the menu and Li Xiao Long, also known as film and martial arts super star Bruce Lee.

The dumplings at Xiao Long
Xiao Long Dumplings/ Facebook

12. Amalfi by Bobby Flay

Copy Link
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Visit Website

Bobby Flay opened an ode to Italian fare from the Amalfi Coast with his new Amalfi by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace with foods Flay discovered during his travels to southern Italy. Flay says his time spent “exploring, cooking, and eating with the country’s greatest chefs,” inspired him to open the restaurant. Diners can start with antipasti such as shellfish fritto misto, crispy squash blossoms, charred octopus, tuna tartare, or roasted butterflied prawns. Pasta dishes include squid ink fettuccine with lobster, shrimp, and squid as well as paccheri with rockfish. But it’s the fish market that drives the menu. A fishmonger guides diners through the fresh arrivals that can be grilled whole over charcoal or roasted al forno, served with lemon, capers, and salsa verde. The options change daily. A small section of meats features Jidori chicken, filet mignon, a New York strip, and bone-in rib-eye steak. For dessert, customers can order pistachio olive oil cake or dark chocolate tiramisu.

A white plate with red prawns and a lemon
Red prawns from the fishmonger at Amalfi by Bobby Flay.
Caesars Entertainment

13. Superfrico

Copy Link
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 534-3419
(702) 534-3419
Visit Website

This “Italian American psychedelic food” opened at The Cosmopolitan at the end of September with themed bars, lounges, and dining rooms waiting to be explored. The Artery offers a dining room filled with technicolor art, while the Studio brings a deejay spinning as diners sit down for a meal or grab a drink at the bar. The Ski Lodge, dubbed an aprés-ski cocktail bar, features fireplace and a picture window overlooking winter skiing destinations, while the Bottle-O sells house-blended and bottled cocktail flasks and small-batch beverages in a gift shop setting. There’s even a secret polka room, of course. Food and drink include the usuals from the Italian American catalog: chicken parm, martinis, pizzas, and more.

Superfrico
The interior at Superfrico, which opened at The Cosmopolitan.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

14. Takumi Izakaya

Copy Link
7835 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 7
Las Vegas, NV 89139
702-462-6723
702-462-6723
Visit Website

Takashi Nakamura launched Takumi Izakaya close to the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Road. The new restaurant encourages diners to share izakaya-style tapas dishes and also sample a sushi, nigiri, and sashimi menu. Customers can sit facing the sushi chefs or at individual tables and order appetizers of octopus and wasabi, kakuni black pork, and shark bone with plum sauce. Among the small plates, cold tofu, egg omelet, baked yellowtail cheek, grilled mackerel, and butter mushrooms. The long menu also features chirashi bowls, plenty of rolls, and bento boxes for lunch.

A plate of sushi from the new small plates menu at Takumi Izakaya in the southwest.
Takumi Izakaya.
Takumi Izakaya

15. Gabi’s Gorditas

Copy Link
5095 Blue Diamond Rd suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89139
(702) 268-7466
(702) 268-7466
Visit Website

Gabi’s Gorditas offers a counter-service restaurant that specializes in the pastry stuffed pockets using ingredients from across the Latin world that are often healthy. The gorditas come stuffed with nopales, a grilled cactus with house-made pickled corn, picked red onions, and avocado garnished with oven-dried tomatoes, jicama strings, avocado salsa, and crema; Colorado pork loin filled with chili Colorado sauce, Peruvian beans, spicy Latin giardiniera, and cotija; tuna poke packed with ahi tuna, sesame soy ginger cactus, cucumber, edamame, spicy Latin giardiniera, avocado salsa, and tostones chips; and tinga de pollo stuffed with shredded chicken that has been brined for 24 hours, onion, and chipotle tomato sauce garnished by pickled cabbage, queso fresco, avocado salsa, and pickled red onion. Vegetarian versions come tucked with charro beans, Peruvian beans, or roasted poblanos. All cost less than $5.50 each.

Two gorditas and ube pudding
Gorditas and ube pudding at Gabi’s Gorditas.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

Copy Link
75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 478-6200
(702) 478-6200
Visit Website

Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails, the hotly anticipated restaurant from Top Chef alum Elia Aboumrad-Page, Christian Page, and Tony Angotti, features a playful mash-up of classical French cuisine and technique and definitive American diner food. It’s a menu that takes recognizable American standards and brings to them the attention and thought that comes from experienced chefs. For example, Boom Bang uses Wagyu for the steak frites before sending it to the table with a bright Italian salsa verde. The restaurant’s burger comes on a house-made bun and the chefs are frying house-made corn dogs. A duck confit takes 20 hours to make and shares a plate with lentils, a poached pear, and chive and scallion oil.

Six pies and one slice of pie on a white plate.
An assortment of pies at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails.
Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails/Facebook

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Kono's Northshore

7591 W Washington Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Chun’s bomber at Kono’s Northshore, created with roasted Kalua pork, eggs, potatoes, and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
Kono’s Northshore.
Kono’s Northshore/Instagram

Kono’s Northshore is famous for pulled Kalua pork slow-roasted for 12 hours, and then served in toasted French roll sandwiches, inside its version of a burrito dubbed a bomber, and in plate lunches and bowls. Breakfast bombers come served with eggs, cheese, and potatoes, and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, with optional extras of bacon, pork, and Portuguese sausage. Lunch sandwiches arrive with Maui onion potato chips and fillings of turkey, Kalua pulled pork, bacon, and avocado, and servings of white rice are added to the plate lunches. Kono’s also pours multiple flavors of milkshakes, including orange popsicle, cinnamon roll, Key lime, and coconut cream pie flavors.

7591 W Washington Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 331-1824
Visit Website

2. Peyote

1028 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
A patio with pink chairs and light mint green tables.
Peyote just opened in Vegas
Anthony Mair

This “little dreamy watering hole” in downtown Vegas quenches the desert thirst with a Palm Springs vibe: pastels hues, a canopy of lights, and a lot of patio seating with more than 200 cacti. For dinner look for heirloom tomato summer squash tart; mini shrimp toast topped with wild smoked salmon roe; big plates of fried chicken with bourbon gravy to share with friends; and risotto made with Carolina Gold rice. Brunch means mini country ham baguettes, breakfast burritos, and a redeye burger.

1028 E Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(725) 210-0306
Visit Website

3. La Cocina Exclusivo

440 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
A green plate with a seafood dish
Seafood tamale with shrimp, crab, yellow curry, Oaxaca cheese, sofrito, escabeche, and cilantro in squid ink masa at La Cocina Exclusivo.
Leinani Shak Photography

This semi-secret, 40-seat Mexican eatery hums behind a set of sliding doors and then up a set of stairs. A risk-taking kitchen plates creative, coursed dishes such as a whole roasted branzino and roasted corn salsa served over rice noodles with poblano Parmesan sauce; as well as tamales with yellow curry shrimp and crab. Meanwhile, the bar is mixing noteworthy cocktails like a piña colada made with horchata. La Cocina Exclusivo sits next to El Dorado Cantina, a restaurant from the same operators, at Tivoli Village.

440 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145

4. La Neta Cocina y Lounge

1770 Festival Plaza Dr Suite 200, Summerlin, NV 89135
A silver bowl with short ribs
WTF mulato chili-braised beef short ribs at La Neta Cocina y Lounge.
La Neta Cocina y Lounge

Mexican restaurant La Neta Cocina y Lounge opened at Downtown Summerlin with stained glass murals and modern takes on traditional Mexican fare along with mezcal and margaritas. The restaurant from Ryan Labbe and his company, 81/82 Group, features exposed brick walls accented by wooden beams and vaulted ceilings. Overhead, chandeliers light the space, while a living tree, coming in September, anchors the dining room. The lounge at La Neta features a living wall art installation decorated with greenery, creating an indoor garden. Chef Israel Castro created the menu along with Lanny Chin, bringing dishes such as cochinita pibil with braised and slow-roasted pork with habanero onions and topped with chicharron crumble. The Taquero Mucho comes with choices such as chicken, carne asada, escabeche, mushroom, and panela cheese. Castro also has his rendition of paella, served with shrimp, calamari, lobster, oysters, and fish topped with white wine lemon butter. Other menu highlights include a chicken relleno, a stuffed chicken with arroz verde and poblano cream, and a savory roasted acorn squash served with sauteed seasonal veggies, garlic, and spritzed with a herb vinaigrette.

1770 Festival Plaza Dr Suite 200
Summerlin, NV 89135
(702) 476-5484
Visit Website

5. Dave’s Hot Chicken

9040 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Hot chicken tenders and sliders, plus fries and mac &amp; cheese sides from Dave’s Hot Chicken.
Hot chicken tenders and sliders, plus fries and mac and cheese sides from Dave’s Hot Chicken.
Dave’s Hot Chicken/Instagram

Dave’s Hot Chicken brings fast-casual hot chicken tenders and sliders, along with sides of house-made kale slaw, creamy mac n’ cheese, and French fries. Dave’s offers seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper, which requires a signed waiver for those who dare. Each heat level uses a different spice blend. The restaurant features a drive-thru and patio, plus some pretty cool murals inside.

9040 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 843-5455
Visit Website

6. Chickie’s & Pete’s

2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
One pound of snow crab legs, one Dungeness crab, three hard shell crabs and corn
Chickie and Pete’s crab feast
Chickie’s & Pete’s/Facebook

This Philly-born sports bar is raising standards with crab fries, Philly cheesesteaks in five varieties, and lobster pie. There’s also a crab feast with a pound of snow crab legs, one Dungeness crab, king crab legs, and corn, as well as a jumbo lump crab cake sandwich, Chickie’s-style hot shrimp, mussels in red and white sauce, and baby lobster tails. The 8,200 square-foot venue sits along Las Vegas Boulevard with garage doors that can roll up when the weather is nice. Fans can watch their favorite teams — whether it’s the Eagles or not — on one of twenty 55-inch televisions in the bar area and another 24 more even bigger screens across the dining area.

2535 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 761-8070
Visit Website

7. Brezza

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 115, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A steak on a white plate and two cocktails
Dry-aged rib-eye steak, a classic Negroni, and mezcal Negroni at Brezza.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Nicole Brisson, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, teamed up with Jason Rocheleau, who worked at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Mina Group, to open Brezza at Resorts World. The coastal Italian restaurant sits in the District, the 70,000-square-foot shopping center at the front of the resort facing Las Vegas Boulevard. The menu spans antipasti, fresh crudo, handmade pastas, and a Tuscan-style wood-fired grill, where sustainable seafood, dry-aged prime steaks, heritage breed poultry, and pork, as well as seasonal produce are all grilled over white oak and olive branches. Brunch, lunch, and a patio available.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 115
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6014
Visit Website

8. ¡Viva!

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Lamb ribs, chicharron and other dishes now available at ¡Viva! inside Resorts World, from chef Ray Garcia.
¡Viva! by Chef Ray Garcia.
DREX Agency

¡Viva! from Los Angeles-based chef Ray Garcia at Resorts World features a design by Celano Design Studio in conjunction with local architect Marnell Companies. The dynamic space features an indoor promenade patio, bar and lounge area, suspended ceilings decorated with plants and floral arrangements, a large mural by artists Chalk & Brush, and an outdoor, people-watching patio open to a restaurant row. Among the menu highlights, the shrimp and clamato coctel de camaron, ancho rubbed lamb ribs and a side of red cabbage slaw, chicharron and garlic mojo, octopus with chorizo and salsa molcajete, and a 6-ounce cut of Mashima Reserve American wagyu with salsa, roasted tomato, and fingerling potatoes.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-676-6020
Visit Website

9. Casa Playa

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A surf and turf
The surf and turf at Casa Playa.
Wynn Las Vegas

Casa Playa features coastal Mexican fare that celebrates the playacitas of the seaside communities. The restaurant sits next to Encore Beach Club with a menu from executive chef Sarah Thompson, cocktails from Wynn resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini, and a mezcal and tequila collection from agave expert Noah Arenstein. Thompson’s menu features a crudo of Mexican blue shrimp ceviche with young coconut, tomatillo, and cucumber; yellowfin tuna tartare served with pasilla chile and avocado; and seafood platters with Kusshi oysters, Hokkaido scallops, king crab legs, lobster tail, and shrimp cocktail. On the appetizer menu, diners can order black truffle tostada with Cabot clothbound cheddar and corn cream; duck confit tamal with mole de la casa and ricotta; and octopus served with coloradito mole and potato in escabeche. Diners can opt for main courses such as whole cauliflower al pastor featuring pineapple butter and cashew salsa macha; branzino a la talla topped with guajillo adobo, herbs, and salsa cruda; and Yucatan chicken pibil made with orange annatto adobo and potato, or choose to order family-style dishes such as whole roasted carnitas with crispy skin, smoked agave syrup, chipotle slaw, chile toreado, and charred cucumber salsa or the Casa Playa surf and turf featuring wagyu carne asada, lobster, and chorizo, short rib suadero, green chorizo, and serrano.

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-5340
Visit Website

10. Delilah

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A red dessert with spikes on a cart
Strawberry shortcake baked Alaska at Delilah.
Bill Milne

The long awaited Delilah, the breathtaking supper club from H.Wood Group at Wynn Las Vegas, features a two-level space with lavish chandeliers, a fireplace, refined American fare, and entertainers dancing alongside a live jazz band. A wagyu beef Wellington comes with a 12-ounce filet mignon, herbed crepe, and porcini mushroom duxelles madeira wine jus. Executive chef Josh Smith took a stab at a reinvented chicken TV dinner by featuring Bobo Farms chicken, peas, carrots, pomme puree, and vin jaune gravy. The smoked salmon and caviar latke comes with chive mascarpone, acme salmon, Russian Osetra caviar, and garnitures, while the Delilah fish and chips features potato-crusted Dover sole, pommes soufflé, malt vinegar beurre blanc, and classic tartar sauce. No supper club is complete without a surf and turf, and the Delilah version features glazed short rib, day boat scallops, wild mushrooms, sunchoke fondant, and shallot jus. The decadence extends to the desserts, where a strawberry shortcake baked Alaska leads the way.

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-7000
Visit Website

11. Xiao Long Dumplings

4275 Spring Mountain Rd #D101, Las Vegas, NV 89102
The dumplings at Xiao Long
Xiao Long Dumplings/ Facebook

Chinatown Plaza’s Xiao Long Dumplings is a 6,815-square foot mecca of xiao long bao steamed buns, soup dumplings, noodles, and rice dishes. It’s name is both a reference to the xiao long bao on the menu and Li Xiao Long, also known as film and martial arts super star Bruce Lee.

4275 Spring Mountain Rd #D101
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(725) 204-6916
Visit Website

12. Amalfi by Bobby Flay

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A white plate with red prawns and a lemon
Red prawns from the fishmonger at Amalfi by Bobby Flay.
Caesars Entertainment

Bobby Flay opened an ode to Italian fare from the Amalfi Coast with his new Amalfi by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace with foods Flay discovered during his travels to southern Italy. Flay says his time spent “exploring, cooking, and eating with the country’s greatest chefs,” inspired him to open the restaurant. Diners can start with antipasti such as shellfish fritto misto, crispy squash blossoms, charred octopus, tuna tartare, or roasted butterflied prawns. Pasta dishes include squid ink fettuccine with lobster, shrimp, and squid as well as paccheri with rockfish. But it’s the fish market that drives the menu. A fishmonger guides diners through the fresh arrivals that can be grilled whole over charcoal or roasted al forno, served with lemon, capers, and salsa verde. The options change daily. A small section of meats features Jidori chicken, filet mignon, a New York strip, and bone-in rib-eye steak. For dessert, customers can order pistachio olive oil cake or dark chocolate tiramisu.

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Visit Website

13. Superfrico

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Superfrico
The interior at Superfrico, which opened at The Cosmopolitan.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

This “Italian American psychedelic food” opened at The Cosmopolitan at the end of September with themed bars, lounges, and dining rooms waiting to be explored. The Artery offers a dining room filled with technicolor art, while the Studio brings a deejay spinning as diners sit down for a meal or grab a drink at the bar. The Ski Lodge, dubbed an aprés-ski cocktail bar, features fireplace and a picture window overlooking winter skiing destinations, while the Bottle-O sells house-blended and bottled cocktail flasks and small-batch beverages in a gift shop setting. There’s even a secret polka room, of course. Food and drink include the usuals from the Italian American catalog: chicken parm, martinis, pizzas, and more.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 534-3419
Visit Website

14. Takumi Izakaya

7835 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 7, Las Vegas, NV 89139
A plate of sushi from the new small plates menu at Takumi Izakaya in the southwest.
Takumi Izakaya.
Takumi Izakaya

Takashi Nakamura launched Takumi Izakaya close to the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Road. The new restaurant encourages diners to share izakaya-style tapas dishes and also sample a sushi, nigiri, and sashimi menu. Customers can sit facing the sushi chefs or at individual tables and order appetizers of octopus and wasabi, kakuni black pork, and shark bone with plum sauce. Among the small plates, cold tofu, egg omelet, baked yellowtail cheek, grilled mackerel, and butter mushrooms. The long menu also features chirashi bowls, plenty of rolls, and bento boxes for lunch.

7835 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 7
Las Vegas, NV 89139
702-462-6723
Visit Website

15. Gabi’s Gorditas

5095 Blue Diamond Rd suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Two gorditas and ube pudding
Gorditas and ube pudding at Gabi’s Gorditas.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Gabi’s Gorditas offers a counter-service restaurant that specializes in the pastry stuffed pockets using ingredients from across the Latin world that are often healthy. The gorditas come stuffed with nopales, a grilled cactus with house-made pickled corn, picked red onions, and avocado garnished with oven-dried tomatoes, jicama strings, avocado salsa, and crema; Colorado pork loin filled with chili Colorado sauce, Peruvian beans, spicy Latin giardiniera, and cotija; tuna poke packed with ahi tuna, sesame soy ginger cactus, cucumber, edamame, spicy Latin giardiniera, avocado salsa, and tostones chips; and tinga de pollo stuffed with shredded chicken that has been brined for 24 hours, onion, and chipotle tomato sauce garnished by pickled cabbage, queso fresco, avocado salsa, and pickled red onion. Vegetarian versions come tucked with charro beans, Peruvian beans, or roasted poblanos. All cost less than $5.50 each.

5095 Blue Diamond Rd suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89139
(702) 268-7466
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160, Henderson, NV 89012
Six pies and one slice of pie on a white plate.
An assortment of pies at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails.
Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails/Facebook

Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails, the hotly anticipated restaurant from Top Chef alum Elia Aboumrad-Page, Christian Page, and Tony Angotti, features a playful mash-up of classical French cuisine and technique and definitive American diner food. It’s a menu that takes recognizable American standards and brings to them the attention and thought that comes from experienced chefs. For example, Boom Bang uses Wagyu for the steak frites before sending it to the table with a bright Italian salsa verde. The restaurant’s burger comes on a house-made bun and the chefs are frying house-made corn dogs. A duck confit takes 20 hours to make and shares a plate with lentils, a poached pear, and chive and scallion oil.

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 478-6200
Visit Website

Related Maps