 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Las Vegas — December 2021

39 Vital Breakfast Spots to Know in Las Vegas

Where to Drink in Las Vegas Right Now — November 2021

yellow patio furniture around a set table with a yellow umbrella
The patio at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

38 Patios for Off-Strip Dining All Over Las Vegas and Henderson

Head outdoors for lunch, dinner, or brunch at these patios

by Susan Stapleton Updated
View as Map
The patio at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails
| Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
by Susan Stapleton Updated

The weather is getting nice enough to head out to a patio for some safer dining in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. This list represents a sampling of patios across the city, and certainly isn’t all-encompassing. Try one of these 38.

Note: See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas’s newsletter.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Marché Bacchus

Copy Link
2620 Regatta Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 804-8008
(702) 804-8008
Visit Website

One of the most beloved patios in Las Vegas sits on Lake Jacqueline in the northwest. The patio at Marché Bacchus serves lunch, dinner, and brunch on Sundays, along with wines from the store in the front.

The patio at Marché Bacchus
The patio at Marché Bacchus.
Marché Bacchus/Facebook

Also Featured in:

2. Grape Vine Cafe

Copy Link
7501 W Lake Mead Blvd #120
Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 228-9463
(702) 228-9463
Visit Website

Order a bottle of wine and sit on the patio outside Grape Vine Cafe, the cute cafe on the border of Summerlin that serves Italian cuisine such as seared ahi tuna, chicken Gorgonzola, and grilled salmon.

A shaded patio with plants
The patio at Grape Vine Cafe.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

3. Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles

Copy Link
221 N Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 869-7900
(702) 869-7900
Visit Website

The JW Marriott’s Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles offers dinner on Wednesday through Sunday on the patio with omakase choices of nigiri, sashimi, or a combination of both. Salt and pepper pork, Singapore noodles, and a roasted half duck are among the options.

A patio with wooden chairs and tables.
The patio at Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles.
JW Marriott

Also Featured in:

4. Hawthorn Grill

Copy Link
JW Marriott, 221 N Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 507-5955
(702) 507-5955
Visit Website

Hawthorn Grill at the JW Marriott is only open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday with a patio overlooking the pool. Try shrimp scampi, wild Alaskan halibut, or chicken picatta. The restaurant has a small kid’s menu as well.

A patio
The patio at Hawthorn Grill.
JW Marriott

Also Featured in:

5. Triple George Grill

Copy Link
201 N 3rd St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 384-2761
(702) 384-2761
Visit Website

The Downtown Grand’s Triple George Grill has always been popular with the lunch crowds with its menu of steaks, seafood, and pastas. Sit on the patio in front of the restaurant for wild mushroom and truffle risotto, buttermilk fried chicken, porcini riib-eye steak, and more.

A patio at night
The patio at Triple George Grill.
Triple George Grill

Also Featured in:

6. Carson Kitchen

Copy Link
124 S 6th St #100
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 473-9523
(702) 473-9523
Visit Website

Downtown’s Carson Kitchen offers two patios, including one on the rooftop. Diners can order crispy chicken skins or bacon jam, or grab a beer from the list that includes local breweries. 

The patio at Carson Kitchen
The patio at Carson Kitchen.
Chris Wessling

Also Featured in:

7. 7th & Carson

Copy Link
616 E Carson Ave #110
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 868-3355
(702) 868-3355
Visit Website

Order stuffed French toast for brunch, or braised short ribs, salmon, or chicken and waffles for dinner on the patio at Fremont East’s 7th & Carson.

A patio
The patio at 7th & Carson.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

8. El Dorado Cantina

Copy Link
430 S Rampart Blvd Ste 110
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 333-1112
(702) 333-1112
Visit Website

El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village keeps the patio open until midnight nightly for Mexican fare and margaritas.

A patio in front of a building in Las Vegas
The patio at El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village.
Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout Media

Also Featured in:

9. Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse

Copy Link
440 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 489-3525
(702) 489-3525
Visit Website

The patio at Echo & Rig offers a view of Tivoli Village along with chef Sam Marvin’s butcher cuts of meat. While beef rules here, the restaurant also offers Colorado lamb chops, salt and pepper pork chops, and air-dried chicken as options.

The patio at Echo &amp; Rig
The patio at Echo & Rig.
Echo & Rig/Facebook

Also Featured in:

10. Kona Grill

Copy Link
Fashion Village at Boca Park, 750 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 547-5552
(702) 547-5552
Visit Website

Kona Grill in Boca Park offers a two-story patio renowned for its happy hour evern Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and again Monday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to close and Sunday all day. Diners can find $3 food and drink happy hour specials.

The patio at Kona Grill
The patio at Kona Grill.
Kona Grill

Also Featured in:

11. Honey Salt

Copy Link
1031 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 445-6100
(702) 445-6100
Visit Website

Kim Canteenwalla and Elizabeth Blau’s Honey Salt offers a small patio at the front for New American fare including the backyard burger, a kid’s menu, and homemade desserts. Tuesdays bring pot pies in chicken or lobster, or order from the regular menu for a cantina banh mi, lobster mac and cheese, Grandma Rosie’s turkey meatballs, or buttermilk fried chicken.

A patio with a tent over it
Honey Salt’s patio with tent.
Honey Salt/Facebook

Also Featured in:

12. Flower Child

Copy Link
1007 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 507-2545
(702) 507-2545
Visit Website

Consider Flower Child in Rampart Commons the patio with the healthy food options. Plates, wraps, and bowls come with veggies and proteins, and the restaurant even has a kid’s menu.

The patio at Flower Child
The patio at Flower Child.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

13. North Italia

Copy Link
1069 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 507-0927
(702) 507-0927
Visit Website

North Italia in Rampart Commons has a long patio at the front where diners can order prosciutto bruschetta or the pig pizza with DiNapoli San Marzano tomato sauce, spicy pepperoni, soppressata, and Italian sausage.

North Italia
The patio at North Italia.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

14. Vintner Grill

Copy Link
10100 W Charleston Blvd #150
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 214-5590
(702) 214-5590
Visit Website

Vintner Grill is a regular stop on the Summerlin dining circuit with its collection of wines and menu of American dishes infused with Mediterranean flavors from Spain, France, and Italy. Head to the patio for dinner in a garden-like setting.

The patio at Vintner Grill.
The patio at Vintner Grill.
Vintner Grill/Facebook

Also Featured in:

15. Makers & Finders

Copy Link
1120 S Main St #110
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 586-8255
(702) 586-8255
Visit Website

Both locations of Makers & Finders in the Arts District and in Downtown Summerlin offer a patio for tres leches waffles, an arepa Benny, chilaquiles, and Latin hash.

A patio with red tables and chairs
The patio at Makers & Finders in the Arts District.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. CraftHaus Brewery

Copy Link
197 E California Ave #130
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 888-1026
(702) 888-1026
Visit Website

The Arts District’s CraftHaus offers a small patio at the front and 24 taps of beers to drink on site.

CraftHaus Brewery
The patio at CraftHaus Brewery in the Arts District.
CraftHaus Brewery

Also Featured in:

17. Osteria Fiorella

Copy Link
11011 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7777
(702) 797-7777
Visit Website

Marc Vetri’s Osteria Fiorella at Red Rock Resort takes advantage of the patio at the front of the resort. Order rigatoni with Fiorella sausage ragu and Locatelli cheese, ricotta gnocchi with brown butter and crispy leeks, spaghetti with Bianco di Napoli tomatoes, and Sal’s famous meatballs with bruschetta and ricotta, an ode to Vetri’s father Sal.

A patio
The patio at Osteria Fiorella.
Station Casinos

Also Featured in:

18. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Copy Link
11011 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7344
(702) 797-7344
Visit Website

Summer nights call for a stop by the patio at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, the American restaurant at Red Rock Resort. Try truffle pasta, braised short rib, or Calabrian shrimp pasta for dinner or try a pizza from resident pizzaiola Enzo Esposito. The brunch features table-side bloody Marys on Saturdays and Sundays.

A patio
The patio at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar.
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar/Facebook

Also Featured in:

19. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker

Copy Link
10955 Oval Park Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 202-6300
(702) 202-6300
Visit Website

Wolfgang Puck’s ode to the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team offers a patio with views of shoppers along with a Beyond Meat burger, cheese curds, Hong Kong-style steamed salmon, and more.

A patio on the side of a restaurant with yellow umbrellas
The patio at Wolfgang Puck Players Locker.
Wolfgang Puck Players Locker.

Also Featured in:

20. Jing

Copy Link
10975 Oval Park Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(725) 735-7172
(725) 735-7172
Visit Website

Jing, the new Asian fusion restaurant at Downtown Summerlin, offers a patio where diners can order miso cod, nigiri options such as truffled tuna, sushi, and classic wok dishes including Thai basil.

The patio at Jing
The patio at Jing.
Jing

Also Featured in:

21. Public School 702

Copy Link
1850 Festival Plaza Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 749-3007
(702) 749-3007
Visit Website

Even though school’s out, Public School 702 offers the fun of recess and games galore at Downtown Summerlin. On the patio on the second level features street-style tacos, burgers, and hand-tossed pizzas for a more casual approach to dining.

A patio with metal chairs and white tables
The patio at Public School 702.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

22. True Food Kitchen

Copy Link
10970 Rosemary Park Dr Ste 160
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 863-1000
(702) 863-1000
Visit Website

Stretch out on the patio at True Food Kitchen at Downtown Summerlin, a healthy choice with plenty of veggies and lean proteins, plus dishes featuring carb substitutes, such as spaghetti squash casserole, and cauliflower polenta.

The outdoor patio at True Food Kitchen.
True Food Kitchen outdoor patio.
Leinani Shak/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

23. MTO Cafe

Copy Link
10970 Festival Plaza Dr Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 982-0770
(702) 982-0770
Visit Website

Breakfast dishes rule the menu at MTO Cafe’s Downtown Summerlin location with triple stacks of waffles or pancakes, breakfast tacos, and omelets on the menu. The patio also offers burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and a kid’s menu.

A patio with orange umbrellas at night in front of a restaurant
The patio at MTO Cafe at Downtown Summerlin.
MTO Cafe/Facebook

24. Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen & Lounge

Copy Link
8380 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 804-0293
(702) 804-0293
Visit Website

Both locations of Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen & Lounge offer patio dining for moussaka, spanakopita, eggplant Parmesan, kabobs, and more. Also at 8955 S. Eastern Avenue.

A patio with a red covering over it.
Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen & Lounge patio.
Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen & Lounge/Facebook

25. The Front Yard

Copy Link
4178 Koval Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 733-8901
(702) 733-8901
Visit Website

Beers and gardens always seem to go together, and The Front Yard at Ellis Island offers both. The Front Yard pour beers straight from Ellis Island Brewery on a seasonal rotation, and diners can sit on the indoor/outdoor that features retractable ceiling shades.

A canopied patio
The Front Yard patio.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

26. Forte Tapas

Copy Link
4180 S Rainbow Blvd #806
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 220-3876
(702) 220-3876
Visit Website

Grab Spanish small plates and Eastern European comfort food on the patio at Nina Manchev’s Forte Tapas. The patio in the front is the perfect spot for infused vodkas or sangria. Hungarian goulash and beef Stroganoff ragu are some of the favorites here.

The patio at Forte Tapas
The patio at Forte Tapas.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

27. Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

Copy Link
4480 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 364-5300
(702) 364-5300
Visit Website

Dine on Italian fare outdoor under the stars at Ferraro’s, especially during ora sociale (happy hour) from 5 to 7 p.m. for pizzas, cured meat plates, traditional meatballs, stuffed peppers and more, all for less than $10.

A patio with lights at night.
The patio at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar.
Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

Also Featured in:

28. DW Bistro

Copy Link
9275 W Russell Rd #190
Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 527-5200
(702) 527-5200
Visit Website

The brunch’s at DW Bistro are legendary with jerk fried chicken and waffles, a New Mexican pork bowl, and chilaquiles as options. The patio out front even holds court for lunch and dinner with jerk ahi cous cous sandwiches, chicken or vegetable curry, or the New Mexican chile burger.

A patio
The patio at DW Bistro.
DW Bistro

Also Featured in:

29. Table 34

Copy Link
600 E Warm Springs Rd #180
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 263-0034
(702) 263-0034
Visit Website

Chef Wes Kendrick’s Table 34 offers new American dishes for lunch and dinner on the patio. Order herb-roasted chicken, seared sea scallops, or baby back pork ribs while dining outside.

The patio at Table 34
The patio at Table 34.
Table 34

Also Featured in:

30. The Bootlegger Italian Bistro

Copy Link
7700 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 736-4939
(702) 736-4939
Visit Website

The Bootlegger Italian Bistro offers two patios, one at the bar and one for the dining room, where diners can order Chef “Mama” Maria Perry’s Italian dishes.

A patio at night
The Bootlegger Italian Bistro patio.
The Bootlegger Italian Bistro

31. Valencian Gold

Copy Link
7960 S Rainbow Blvd Suite 8000A
Las Vegas, NV 89139
(702) 776-7707
(702) 776-7707
Visit Website

Order a paella for two or four, or just grab some tapas and sangria, then head to the patio at Valencian Gold.

Valencian Gold
The patio at Valencian Gold.
Louiie Victa

Also Featured in:

32. Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

Copy Link
75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 478-6200
(702) 478-6200
Visit Website

The most energetic spot in Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails is on the patio, which includes an outdoor grill churning out dishes to order. The cheerful patio includes sunshine yellow furniture and umbrellas, along with potted cacti.

A patio with yellow umbrellas
The patio at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails.
Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails/Facebook

Also Featured in:

33. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Copy Link
2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 617-7075
(702) 617-7075
Visit Website

Italian fare and wines come together on this patio at Bottiglia at Green Valley Ranch. Order a lobster Benedict or blueberry and lemon curd pancakes for brunch or king crab buccatini or baked gnocchi arrabbiata for dinner. When the weather gets cooler, the fire pit heats up the setting.

A patio
The patio at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca.
Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Also Featured in:

34. El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

Copy Link
7825 Blue Diamond Rd Ste 102
Las Vegas, NV 89178
(702) 260-8709
(702) 260-8709
Visit Website

Grab a triple threat chimichanga and head out to the patio on the side of El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina in Mountain’s Edge. The restaurant has a second patio in front.

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
The side patio at El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

35. Locale Italian Kitchen

Copy Link
7995 Blue Diamond Rd #106
Las Vegas, NV 89178
(702) 330-0404
(702) 330-0404
Visit Website

Locale Italian Kitchen in Mountain’s Edge offers a patio at the front for renditions of spaghetti pomodoro, mussels al forno, scarparriello chicken, and more.

A patio with red umbrellas in front of a restaurant
The patio at Locale Italian Kitchen.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

36. Big Jerk

Copy Link
430 E Silverado Ranch Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89183
(702) 427-5267
(702) 427-5267
Visit Website

Jerk chicken, pork ribs, Caribbean stew, and ackee and saltfish are just some of the Jamaican fare found at Big Jerk. The patio on the side offers umbrellas for shade in Silverado Ranch.

A patio with tables and umbrellas
The patio at Big Jerk.
Big Jerk

Also Featured in:

37. Kitchen Table

Copy Link
1716 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #100
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 478-4782
(702) 478-4782
Visit Website

Henderson’s Kitchen Table brings lunch and dinner to the patio. Chef Javier Chavez’s restaurant serves a roster of Benedicts, French toast, chilequiles, and duck and cheese omelets.

The patio at Kitchen Table
The patio at Kitchen Table.
Kitchen Table

Also Featured in:

38. CraftKitchen

Copy Link
10940 S Eastern Ave Ste 107
Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 728-5828
(702) 728-5828
Visit Website

Arrive at CraftKitchen early for breakfast on the patio. A pancake of the day, a goat cheese fritatta, and pork carnitas omelet are just some of the options.

A small patio with a coffee cup in the foreground
The patio at CraftKitchen.
CraftKitchen

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Marché Bacchus

2620 Regatta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128
The patio at Marché Bacchus
The patio at Marché Bacchus.
Marché Bacchus/Facebook

One of the most beloved patios in Las Vegas sits on Lake Jacqueline in the northwest. The patio at Marché Bacchus serves lunch, dinner, and brunch on Sundays, along with wines from the store in the front.

2620 Regatta Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 804-8008
Visit Website

2. Grape Vine Cafe

7501 W Lake Mead Blvd #120, Las Vegas, NV 89128
A shaded patio with plants
The patio at Grape Vine Cafe.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Order a bottle of wine and sit on the patio outside Grape Vine Cafe, the cute cafe on the border of Summerlin that serves Italian cuisine such as seared ahi tuna, chicken Gorgonzola, and grilled salmon.

7501 W Lake Mead Blvd #120
Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 228-9463
Visit Website

3. Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles

221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
A patio with wooden chairs and tables.
The patio at Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles.
JW Marriott

The JW Marriott’s Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles offers dinner on Wednesday through Sunday on the patio with omakase choices of nigiri, sashimi, or a combination of both. Salt and pepper pork, Singapore noodles, and a roasted half duck are among the options.

221 N Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 869-7900
Visit Website

4. Hawthorn Grill

JW Marriott, 221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
A patio
The patio at Hawthorn Grill.
JW Marriott

Hawthorn Grill at the JW Marriott is only open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday with a patio overlooking the pool. Try shrimp scampi, wild Alaskan halibut, or chicken picatta. The restaurant has a small kid’s menu as well.

JW Marriott, 221 N Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 507-5955
Visit Website

5. Triple George Grill

201 N 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
A patio at night
The patio at Triple George Grill.
Triple George Grill

The Downtown Grand’s Triple George Grill has always been popular with the lunch crowds with its menu of steaks, seafood, and pastas. Sit on the patio in front of the restaurant for wild mushroom and truffle risotto, buttermilk fried chicken, porcini riib-eye steak, and more.

201 N 3rd St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 384-2761
Visit Website

6. Carson Kitchen

124 S 6th St #100, Las Vegas, NV 89101