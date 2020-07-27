38 Patios for Off-Strip Dining All Over Las Vegas and Henderson

Head outdoors for lunch, dinner, or brunch at these patios

Head outdoors for lunch, dinner, or brunch at these patios

The weather is getting nice enough to head out to a patio for some safer dining in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. This list represents a sampling of patios across the city, and certainly isn’t all-encompassing. Try one of these 38.

Note: See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.