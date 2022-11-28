 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bar with graffiti art and gaming machines.
Emporium Arcade Bar
Emporium Arcade Bar

Restaurants and Bars Where You Can Eat, Drink, and Play Games

Add a little friendly competition to a night out 

by Ryan Slattery
Emporium Arcade Bar
| Emporium Arcade Bar
by Ryan Slattery

Entertainment takes on many forms in Las Vegas. You can find shows and concerts, comedy and celebrated residencies. But for groups of friends or anyone seeking a more casual date night, the city has a number of engaging options. These bars, restaurants, and arcades offer games and interactive fun for those with a competitive edge.

Tenaya Creek Brewery

Two dart boards out on the patio and a free weekly pub trivia contest on Wednesdays offer patrons a place to play between bites and brews. Seasonal beers join Tenaya’s usual cast of microbrews, while a different food truck is scheduled daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to provide the snacks. 

831 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89106
Tenaya Creek Brewery
Tenaya Creek Brewery
Tenaya Creek Brewery

Gold Spike

Inside and out, the Gold Spike is one of the most interactive bars in the city. Pool tables, basketball shooting games, foosball, Skee-Ball, and a giant connect four highlight the indoor Living Room, while cornhole, ping pong, and oversized beer pong and Jenga can be found in the Backyard. 

217 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Cornish Pasty Co

Known for its pasties, the popular downtown lunch spot attracts a lively crowd at night, especially on weekends, when groups gather to play pool, darts, and shuffleboard. The restaurant has nearly three dozen pasty varieties on the menu, including nine veggie or vegan options.  

10 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Cornish Pasty Co
Cornish Pasty Co
Cornish Pasty Co

ReBAR

Host a game night at ReBar. The popular Arts District bar has dozens of board games to choose from. So if you and your crew are up for Boggle, Trivial Pursuit, checkers, or Scattergories, you can grab a game from the bar. Of course, ReBar has a patio with live music and a menu of pub food favorites.  

1225 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Bar exterior
ReBar
ReBar

Dave & Buster's

This arcade chain’s location in Summerlin is an all-ages playground. You’ll bump into groups there for a kid’s birthday party and couples on dates as you navigate past the basketball shooting games, air hockey tables, and car racing games as you collect tickets for prizes. They also have a restaurant serving salads, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, and more. 

2130 Park Centre Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135
Dave &amp; Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s
Amelinda B Lee

Player 1 Video Game Bar

You’ll have to pay a cover ($5 locals, $8 out-of-state visitors) but once inside most of the games are free at this cosplay bar. Play pinball, choose from arcade oldies like Street Fighter 2, Donkey Kong, and Mario Bros. or hit the couch and challenge friends on a classic or new generation console. With 50 taps and hundreds of bottles, beers are plentiful and snacks like hot dogs, churros and jumbo pretzels are reasonably priced. 

2797 S Maryland Pkwy #24, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Dueling Axes Las Vegas

The Rennaisance fair version of darts can be found at Dueling Axes. Reserve one of the 18 private, axe-throwing lanes and take a shot at the bullseye. The Area15 bar and lounge offers a VIP experience where you can order food from the Beast, delivered right to your throwing lane. On weekends, axe-throwing turns cosmic with music and blacklights.

3215 S Rancho Dr Suite 160, Las Vegas, NV 89102
An axe throwing lane
Dueling Axes Las Vegas
Dueling Axes/Twitter

Emporium Las Vegas

This bar and arcade hybrid at Area15 is a massive neon-lit space packed with hundreds of games. From classic arcade games and pinball to Skee-Ball, air hockey, billiards, and foosball, there is certainly a game for everyone.  

3215 S Rancho Dr STE 105, Las Vegas, NV 89102
An air hockey table in a bar.
Emporium Las Vegas
Patricia Chang

Level Up

On the Strip, Level Up provides opportunities for visitors and locals looking to play. The bar and lounge sports a number of arcade games — including a giant, wall display Pac-Man, beer pong, shuffleboard, and virtual reality gaming where you’re tasked with taking down zombies or solving puzzles. 

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
PKWY Tavern Marks

The multiple PKWY Tavern locations in the Las Vegas Valley have a variety of games like bowling, golf, and Skee-Ball, but the Henderson spot contains the Axe Capital. Using the latest tech, axe-throwing lanes here feature games with scoring systems similar to a bowling alley so your throwing skills will be displayed for everyone to see.   

445 Marks St, Henderson, NV 89014
Related Maps