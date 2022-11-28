Entertainment takes on many forms in Las Vegas. You can find shows and concerts, comedy and celebrated residencies. But for groups of friends or anyone seeking a more casual date night, the city has a number of engaging options. These bars, restaurants, and arcades offer games and interactive fun for those with a competitive edge.Read More
Restaurants and Bars Where You Can Eat, Drink, and Play Games
Add a little friendly competition to a night out
Tenaya Creek Brewery
Two dart boards out on the patio and a free weekly pub trivia contest on Wednesdays offer patrons a place to play between bites and brews. Seasonal beers join Tenaya’s usual cast of microbrews, while a different food truck is scheduled daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to provide the snacks.
Gold Spike
Inside and out, the Gold Spike is one of the most interactive bars in the city. Pool tables, basketball shooting games, foosball, Skee-Ball, and a giant connect four highlight the indoor Living Room, while cornhole, ping pong, and oversized beer pong and Jenga can be found in the Backyard.
Cornish Pasty Co
Known for its pasties, the popular downtown lunch spot attracts a lively crowd at night, especially on weekends, when groups gather to play pool, darts, and shuffleboard. The restaurant has nearly three dozen pasty varieties on the menu, including nine veggie or vegan options.
ReBAR
Host a game night at ReBar. The popular Arts District bar has dozens of board games to choose from. So if you and your crew are up for Boggle, Trivial Pursuit, checkers, or Scattergories, you can grab a game from the bar. Of course, ReBar has a patio with live music and a menu of pub food favorites.
Dave & Buster's
This arcade chain’s location in Summerlin is an all-ages playground. You’ll bump into groups there for a kid’s birthday party and couples on dates as you navigate past the basketball shooting games, air hockey tables, and car racing games as you collect tickets for prizes. They also have a restaurant serving salads, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, and more.
Also featured in:
Player 1 Video Game Bar
You’ll have to pay a cover ($5 locals, $8 out-of-state visitors) but once inside most of the games are free at this cosplay bar. Play pinball, choose from arcade oldies like Street Fighter 2, Donkey Kong, and Mario Bros. or hit the couch and challenge friends on a classic or new generation console. With 50 taps and hundreds of bottles, beers are plentiful and snacks like hot dogs, churros and jumbo pretzels are reasonably priced.
Dueling Axes Las Vegas
The Rennaisance fair version of darts can be found at Dueling Axes. Reserve one of the 18 private, axe-throwing lanes and take a shot at the bullseye. The Area15 bar and lounge offers a VIP experience where you can order food from the Beast, delivered right to your throwing lane. On weekends, axe-throwing turns cosmic with music and blacklights.
Emporium Las Vegas
This bar and arcade hybrid at Area15 is a massive neon-lit space packed with hundreds of games. From classic arcade games and pinball to Skee-Ball, air hockey, billiards, and foosball, there is certainly a game for everyone.
Level Up
On the Strip, Level Up provides opportunities for visitors and locals looking to play. The bar and lounge sports a number of arcade games — including a giant, wall display Pac-Man, beer pong, shuffleboard, and virtual reality gaming where you’re tasked with taking down zombies or solving puzzles.
PKWY Tavern Marks
The multiple PKWY Tavern locations in the Las Vegas Valley have a variety of games like bowling, golf, and Skee-Ball, but the Henderson spot contains the Axe Capital. Using the latest tech, axe-throwing lanes here feature games with scoring systems similar to a bowling alley so your throwing skills will be displayed for everyone to see.