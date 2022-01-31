Share All sharing options for: Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Unlimited nachos, big screens, and all the other necessities for watching the big game

Super Bowl LVI will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, February 13th, this year at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Fans across the country will watch the Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Los Angeles Rams for the championship title. But everyone knows the Super Bowl is really about the food and drink, as well as the feeling of togetherness in front of a screen, which is why we’ve put together a list of the best places in Las Vegas to eat, drink and cheer to your heart’s content in 2022.

Note that while diners in Las Vegas are not required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, masks are still required in all crowded indoor areas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.