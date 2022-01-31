 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Unlimited nachos, big screens, and all the other necessities for watching the big game

by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill

Super Bowl LVI will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, February 13th, this year at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Fans across the country will watch the Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Los Angeles Rams for the championship title. But everyone knows the Super Bowl is really about the food and drink, as well as the feeling of togetherness in front of a screen, which is why we’ve put together a list of the best places in Las Vegas to eat, drink and cheer to your heart’s content in 2022.

Note that while diners in Las Vegas are not required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, masks are still required in all crowded indoor areas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

206 N 3rd St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 719-5100
(702) 719-5100
The Downtown Grand Casino is turning four of its main restaurants into viewing parties for the Super Bowl. Triple George Grill, Freedom Beat, The Fremont Room and The Las Vegas Room will all play host to all-you-can-eat food and drink viewing parties starting at 2:30 p.m. on February 13th. Tickets start at $125.

Freedom Beat

2. El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd Ste 102
Las Vegas, NV 89178
(702) 260-8709
(702) 260-8709
With seven big-screen TVs and a high-quality sound system, El Luchador is a natural destination for game viewing. Just $50 per person gets you unlimited draft beer, house wine, margaritas, nachos, burritos, quesadillas and more. Call for reservations.

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina Louiie Victa

3. Honey Salt

1031 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 445-6100
(702) 445-6100
For those who prefer at-home viewing, pick-up the Super Sunday To-Go Package from Eater 38 favorite Honey Salt. The package, which runs $195 and feeds 6 to 8, includes two dozen wings, six beef sliders, 6 chicken sliders, and two racks of ribs. Add-ons like desserts and pre-made cocktails are also available. Order through Honey Salt’s website.

Honey Salt
Honey Salt

4. The Front Yard

4178 Koval Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 733-8901
(702) 733-8901
Inside the Ellis Island Casino, the Front Yard has an ideal football-viewing set-up: an 18-foot screen and all-you-can-eat game day barbecue and sides, plus beer, wine, and liquor. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The patio at The Front Yard Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

5. Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill

2411 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 489-2129
(702) 489-2129
Tailgate offers more than 30 televisions, as well as an extensive menu of sports bar favorites: wings, nachos, burgers, and even a four-foot Stromboli with pepperoni, sausage, peppers, and cheese. There will, of course, be beer, but guests can also enjoy signature cocktails like the Fumble Rumble, made with gin, ginger, blackberries, and lemon. Reservations are available through Tailgate’s website.

A wood-lined bar with televisions.
The bar at Tailgate Social
Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill

6. Circa Resort & Casino

8 Fremont Street Experience
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 247-2258
(702) 247-2258
Go all out for the Super Bowl at Circa, where you can rent a cabana, booth or daybed for the entire day, giving you and your friends the opportunity to relax in the pool and watch the game on Circa’s huge screen. General admission tickets are also available for those not interested in splurging on a package.

The pool deck at Circa’s Stadium Swim Circa [Official Site]

7. Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

200 S 3rd St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 388-2101
(702) 388-2101
Head to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for a free-admission viewing party. The general viewing area is first-come-first-serve with a view of the main 72-foot main screen, as well as a couple of smaller 22-foot screens. Attendees can also reserve tables for four to fourteen people with a $50 per person drink minimum, or “man caves” with include a 70-inch TV, a beer pong table, and a $3500 food and beverage minimum. Information available through the Events Center website.

8. Money, Baby!

4455 S Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-4444
(702) 693-4444
Money, Baby! is always a great destination for watching a game, but it is upping the ante for the Super Bowl with a tailgate-inspired viewing party curated by chef Beau MacMillan. Reservations are available through Money, Baby’s! website.

The main bar at Money, Baby! Louiie Victa

9. Charlie’s Bar + Grill

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3365
(702) 770-3365
All season long, Charlie’s offers tailgate packages that include nachos, chicken tenders, hot chicken, burgers, milkshakes, as well as beer, wine, mimosas, bloody marys, and more. A reservation will get you unlimited food and drink, as well as a table for the duration of the game. Call to book a table.

Charlie’s Bar &amp; Grill
Charlie’s Bar & Grill
Barbara Kraft

Copy Link
3300 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 894-7111
(702) 894-7111
Golden Circle offers unlimited drink options during every football Sunday, and Super Bowl Sunday is no exception. For $50, you’ll get access to seven draft beers, all of which pair well with its comfort-food menu of hot dogs, chicken tenders, wings, nachos, and more.

11. Black Tap

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-2337
(702) 414-2337
Black Tap’s Big Game menu will keep you fed for the whole game: for the first quarter, you’ll have access to unlimited bar snacks like fried pickle, chips and quest, and fries. During the second quarter, your table will get a platter of wings, and during the third, you’ll choose a burger or sandwich. Finish the game out with one of Black Tap’s signature Crazy Shakes. More information is available through Black Tap’s website.

black tap milkshakes
black tap milkshakes

12. Bouchon at The Venetian (10th floor)

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S 10th Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-6200
(702) 414-6200
Bouchon offers a slightly more upscale all-you-can-eat option, with fried chicken and whole roasted pig hitting the table at halftime. The ticket, at $225 per person, also gets you unlimited draft beer, wine, and well drinks.

13. Virgil's Real BBQ - Las Vegas

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 389-7400
(702) 389-7400
Virgil’s offers $125 per person packages that include wings, fries, mac and cheese, baked beans, cornbread, potatoes and gravy, and banana pudding, plus your choice of brisket, ribs or pulled pork. Add on a $50 unlimited drink package or order a la carte from the bar. Reservations are available through Virgil’s website.

14. Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 691-3773
(702) 691-3773
At Chayo, $150 per person gets you reserved seating, shared plans of chips and guacamole, wings, jalapeno poppers, nacho beef fries, tacos, nachos, churros, and brownies, as well as bottomless mimosas, sangria, and draft beer.

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
Chayo Mexican
Cal Bingham

15. Cabo Wabo Cantina

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 385-2226
(702) 385-2226
Super Bowl Sunday at Cabo Wabo comes in at $250 a head for nachos, wings, carne asada sliders, and more, us unlimited house margaritas and beer. Call for reservations.

Cabo Wabo Cantina patio Anthony Mair

16. Larrea

4515 Dean Martin Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 463-9777
(702) 463-9777
Larrea is bringing in extra TVs and a sponsored open bar for its Super Bowl party, which will also feature all-you-can-eat elevated bar food, inspired by its regular menu which includes pizza, lollipop wings, lobster corn dogs, pizza, and more.

17. Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

4510 S Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 853-2337
(702) 853-2337
Tickets to Hofbrauhaus’ Super Bowl party include access to an open bar featuring beer, house wine, and specialty cocktails including a Maker’s Mark cherry Lemonade and whiskey sours. The all-you-can-eat menu includes beer cheese macaroni and cheese, spicy chicken wings, chili, pork sausages, giant pretzels, and more. Tickets through Sevenrooms.

Beer stein and sausages Hofbrauhaus [Official Site]

18. Allegro

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-2040
(702) 770-2040
Allegro is doing tailgate snacks with Italian flair for the its Super Bowl party. A $225 package gets you unlimited Margherita and pepperoni pizzas, wings, arancini, tiramisu, and more. Reservations via Allegro’s website.

Allegro
Allegro
Photo: Robert Miller

19. STK Steakhouse

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7990
(702) 698-7990
Go chic for the Super Bowl at STK Steakhouse, where guests will enjoy unlimited truffle popcorn, shrimp cocktail, Wagyu beef sliders, and much more. Tickets start at $349 per person.

Lil’ BRGs at STK J Public Relations

20. Soulbelly BBQ

1327 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 483-4404
(702) 483-4404
Soulbelly’s build-your-own menu for Super Bowl takeout includes all the classics: wings, pigs in a blanket, seven-layer dip, pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and more. Order as much (or as little) as you need for your at-home viewing party through SecretBurger.

