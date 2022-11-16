Share All sharing options for: Where to Watch the World Cup in Las Vegas, 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday, November 20 in Qatar. And sports bars and restaurants in Las Vegas will host watch parties and events until the series ends on December 18. Local soccer fans and visiting fans will need a bar with big screens, good food, and ample drinks to watch the games.

A handful of Las Vegas bars are hosting screenings of the World Cup matches, some with ticketed events and some with parties that feature dedicated drinks and live music — either way, reservations are encourage. Many matches will air at 10 a.m., making brunch and lunch choices a must. Here is a list of the bars that are screening the World Cup 2022.

It’s also worth checking out Las Vegas sports bars. See something missing? Hit up the tipline.