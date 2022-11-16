 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A view of a sportsbook with TV screens on the left, wagers on the right, and stadium-style seating below.
Circa Sportsbook
Louiie Victa

Where to Watch the World Cup in Las Vegas, 2022

Catch all the mid-morning World Cup matches at these Las Vegas bars and restaurants

by Janna Karel Updated
Circa Sportsbook
| Louiie Victa
by Janna Karel Updated

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday, November 20 in Qatar. And sports bars and restaurants in Las Vegas will host watch parties and events until the series ends on December 18. Local soccer fans and visiting fans will need a bar with big screens, good food, and ample drinks to watch the games.

A handful of Las Vegas bars are hosting screenings of the World Cup matches, some with ticketed events and some with parties that feature dedicated drinks and live music — either way, reservations are encourage. Many matches will air at 10 a.m., making brunch and lunch choices a must. Here is a list of the bars that are screening the World Cup 2022.

It’s also worth checking out Las Vegas sports bars. See something missing? Hit up the tipline.

Circa Sportsbook

Circa Resort and Casino, the self-described home to the world’s largest sportsbook, will host watch parties inside the three-story book, with all the day’s games showing on its 78-million-pixel screen. The sportsbook will play all championship games, including early morning matches. Guests can enjoy menu selections on weekends from 2 a.m. to noon. A full menu from Project BBQ and Victory Burger will be available every day. To reserve a seat, tickets start at $25 for a recliner.

1 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(800) 426-1906
A view of a sportsbook with TV screens on the left, wagers on the right, and stadium-style seating below.
Circa Sportsbook
Louiie Victa

Hennesey's Tavern

This Irish-style pub on Fremont Street is a popular late-night destination for beer and burgers, and throughout the duration of the World Cup, it will become a destination for soccer fans as the bar will show every game.

425 E Fremont St #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 382-4421
Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book

From November 21 through December 18, the Resorts World sports bar will screen every game — and serve beer and bar bites. Some watch parties will also have live music.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Crown and Anchor British Pub

Count on the British-style pub for watching all things soccer. Get here early every game day as bartenders expect the place to get packed by kickoff. What better way to watch the U.S. play against England than with a meal of fish and chips?

4755 W Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 876-4733
The Front Yard

The Front Yard will present most of the World Cup games on the 18-foot big screen inside the atrium-like bar at Ellis Island. Plus, the Front Yard serves brunch daily starting at 10 a.m., so you can catch the mid-morning games while filling up on skillets and sandwiches,

4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 733-8901
The beer garden at The Front Yard at Ellis Island
The Front Yard
Ellis Island

Beer Park

Watch the World Cup from smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. The outdoor Beer Park right on Las Vegas Boulevard will host a viewing party on November 21 to watch the U.S. team play against Wales, and again on the 25th to watch the U.S. play against England. Reserve by calling 702-444-4500.

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 444-4500
Hofbrauhaus

To watch the World Cup in a beer garden, venture to Hofbrauhaus, where you can catch most of the games live on giant screens. Pair your giant beer steins with big soft pretzels, savory sausage, and other German fare while watching the mid-morning matches at long. communal tables. Reservations are recommended.

4510 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 853-2337
A German-inspired dining room with yellow walls and high ceilings.
Hofbrauhaus
Hofbräuhaus

McMullan's Irish Pub

Copy Link

This off-Strip Irish pub will show every match of the World Cup. Expect crowds during games involving England and the U.S. But this 24-hour bar also has a 24-hour kitchen to keep you going no matter what time the game starts.

4650 W Tropicana Ave #110, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 247-7000
(702) 247-7000

Rí Rá Irish Pub

Catch the game at this Irish-themed bar on the Las Vegas Strip, starting with the U.S. vs. Wales match on November 21. The game starts at 11 a.m. and breakfast is served until noon. The Guinness is flowing and craic is mighty!

THE SHOPPES AT MANDALAY PLACE 3930, S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-7771
