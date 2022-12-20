 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Dine on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas: 2022

The ultimate guide to dining on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

by Janna Karel Updated
by Janna Karel Updated

Ring in 2023 with an early dinner or dine late to watch fireworks right from your table. With options across the Valley, there’s something for every appetitive, whether you’re looking for a quick bite between parties or choose to round out the year with a luxurious favorite meal. Reservations are encouraged for all dinners on December 31.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Sparrow + Wolf

Chef Brian Howard’s restaurant offers a six-course dinner on New Year’s Eve for $185 per person. End the year with courses like that of oysters, Ossetra caviar, duck confit and pumpkin agnolotti with roasted chestnuts, pan roast of foie gras, and charcoal-grilled Wagyu beef. For dessert, there’s a chocolate ganache tart with miso chantilly. Reservations can be made via OpenTable here.

4480 Spring Mountain Rd #100, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Caviar Bar

Guests can choose between two seatings that feature either a 4 or 5-course prix fixe menu. The 5:30 p.m. seating is $180 a person and includes selections like Wagyu toasts, homemade gnocchi, Alaskan black cod, and blackberry cheesecake. The 8:30 p.m. seating is $80 and includes selections such as blue fin toro, butternut squash soup, lobster Pomodoro, Australian Wagyu beef, and blackberry cheesecake. Each New Year’s Eve seating is accompanied by a specially curated wine pairing menu featuring red, white, and Champagne varietals available for an additional cost.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Mayfair Supper Club

Bruno Mars will host a special pop-up New Year’s Eve event for 150 guests at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in front of the Fountains. Following his show at Dolby Live at Park MGM, he will head over to Bellagio for the “SelvaRey Rum Presents New Year’s Rum Fiesta.” DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) will play an all-vinyl set as the lead-in performance prior to Bruno’s arrival. Seating will begin at 9 p.m. and the party includes a four-course dinner and a Champagne toast. The only way guests can get a table is via phone (702-693-7355) or email: luxuryexperience@bellagioresort.com

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
El Dorado Cantina - Tivoli Village

Open bar packages from 9 p.m. to midnight are available starting at $50 per person. Bottle service will be available along with a chef’s special mole blanco pan-roasted sea scallops ($39), in addition to full menu service. After the countdown, a complimentary Champagne toast will be offered at all locations.

 

430 S Rampart Blvd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Allegro

Guests at Allegro can enjoy a prix fixe menu for $195 per guest, including family-style appetizers such as chilled Mediterranean seafood salad, gnocchi alla Romana, and a choice of veal chop parmigiana, roasted branzino, or grilled beef tenderloin. It comes with dessert and a Prosecco toast at midnight.

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Lakeside

Accompanied by a live DJ and dancing, executive chef David Middleton crafted a five-course, prix fixe menu with king crab medallions served with miso black bavaroise, tenderloin of beef with lobster quenelles, and a dessert of dark chocolate crémeux, milk chocolate mousse and white chocolate ice cream. Guests will also enjoy a Champagne toast at midnight. Gala tickets are priced at $495 per person.

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
WAKUDA

This year Wakuda is celebrating the New Year with dining on the terrace. Tables can be reserved starting at 9pm for a $300 deposit that will be applied towards the bill. 

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Tuscany Gardens

Aspecialty menu will consist of a four-course menu for $135 per person is available from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. with selections like bacon-wrapped scallops and lobster Thermidor. Reservations are highly recommended.

255 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Peyote

Peyote will begin New Year’s Eve with a feast of seven fishes prepared tapas-style by Peyote’s executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo, as well as former executive chef Justin Hall. The dinner is priced at $135 per person with the option to add a Champagne package for $50 per person. Seatings are at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Reservations are available here.

1028 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Table 34

Table 34, recently acquired by Batch Hospitality, will welcome 2023 with a celebratory prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve, available exclusively from 4:30 p.m. to late on Saturday, Dec. 31. The menu will showcase seasonal ingredients, priced at $85 per person. Guest may also choose to include a wine pairing with their meal, priced at $45 per person. The meal will begin with an amuse-bouche of lobster Newburg with puff pastry, and for the main course, a choice of steak au poivre, pan-roasted halibut, lobster ravioli, or coq au vin.

600 E Warm Springs Rd #180, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 263-0034
Steak au poivre and coq au vin.
Table 34
Chriss Wessling

Related Maps