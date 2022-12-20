Where to Dine on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas: 2022

Bruno Mars will host a special pop-up New Year’s Eve event for 150 guests at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in front of the Fountains. Following his show at Dolby Live at Park MGM, he will head over to Bellagio for the “SelvaRey Rum Presents New Year’s Rum Fiesta.” DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) will play an all-vinyl set as the lead-in performance prior to Bruno’s arrival. Seating will begin at 9 p.m. and the party includes a four-course dinner and a Champagne toast. The only way guests can get a table is via phone (702-693-7355) or email: luxuryexperience@bellagioresort.com