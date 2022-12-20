Ring in 2023 with an early dinner or dine late to watch fireworks right from your table. With options across the Valley, there’s something for every appetitive, whether you’re looking for a quick bite between parties or choose to round out the year with a luxurious favorite meal. Reservations are encouraged for all dinners on December 31.Read More
Where to Dine on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas: 2022
The ultimate guide to dining on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas
Sparrow + Wolf
Chef Brian Howard’s restaurant offers a six-course dinner on New Year’s Eve for $185 per person. End the year with courses like that of oysters, Ossetra caviar, duck confit and pumpkin agnolotti with roasted chestnuts, pan roast of foie gras, and charcoal-grilled Wagyu beef. For dessert, there’s a chocolate ganache tart with miso chantilly. Reservations can be made via OpenTable here.
Caviar Bar
Guests can choose between two seatings that feature either a 4 or 5-course prix fixe menu. The 5:30 p.m. seating is $180 a person and includes selections like Wagyu toasts, homemade gnocchi, Alaskan black cod, and blackberry cheesecake. The 8:30 p.m. seating is $80 and includes selections such as blue fin toro, butternut squash soup, lobster Pomodoro, Australian Wagyu beef, and blackberry cheesecake. Each New Year’s Eve seating is accompanied by a specially curated wine pairing menu featuring red, white, and Champagne varietals available for an additional cost.
Also featured in:
The Mayfair Supper Club
Bruno Mars will host a special pop-up New Year’s Eve event for 150 guests at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in front of the Fountains. Following his show at Dolby Live at Park MGM, he will head over to Bellagio for the “SelvaRey Rum Presents New Year’s Rum Fiesta.” DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) will play an all-vinyl set as the lead-in performance prior to Bruno’s arrival. Seating will begin at 9 p.m. and the party includes a four-course dinner and a Champagne toast. The only way guests can get a table is via phone (702-693-7355) or email: luxuryexperience@bellagioresort.com
El Dorado Cantina - Tivoli Village
Open bar packages from 9 p.m. to midnight are available starting at $50 per person. Bottle service will be available along with a chef’s special mole blanco pan-roasted sea scallops ($39), in addition to full menu service. After the countdown, a complimentary Champagne toast will be offered at all locations.
Allegro
Guests at Allegro can enjoy a prix fixe menu for $195 per guest, including family-style appetizers such as chilled Mediterranean seafood salad, gnocchi alla Romana, and a choice of veal chop parmigiana, roasted branzino, or grilled beef tenderloin. It comes with dessert and a Prosecco toast at midnight.
Lakeside
Accompanied by a live DJ and dancing, executive chef David Middleton crafted a five-course, prix fixe menu with king crab medallions served with miso black bavaroise, tenderloin of beef with lobster quenelles, and a dessert of dark chocolate crémeux, milk chocolate mousse and white chocolate ice cream. Guests will also enjoy a Champagne toast at midnight. Gala tickets are priced at $495 per person.
WAKUDA
This year Wakuda is celebrating the New Year with dining on the terrace. Tables can be reserved starting at 9pm for a $300 deposit that will be applied towards the bill.
Tuscany Gardens
Aspecialty menu will consist of a four-course menu for $135 per person is available from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. with selections like bacon-wrapped scallops and lobster Thermidor. Reservations are highly recommended.
Peyote
Peyote will begin New Year’s Eve with a feast of seven fishes prepared tapas-style by Peyote’s executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo, as well as former executive chef Justin Hall. The dinner is priced at $135 per person with the option to add a Champagne package for $50 per person. Seatings are at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Reservations are available here.
Table 34
Table 34, recently acquired by Batch Hospitality, will welcome 2023 with a celebratory prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve, available exclusively from 4:30 p.m. to late on Saturday, Dec. 31. The menu will showcase seasonal ingredients, priced at $85 per person. Guest may also choose to include a wine pairing with their meal, priced at $45 per person. The meal will begin with an amuse-bouche of lobster Newburg with puff pastry, and for the main course, a choice of steak au poivre, pan-roasted halibut, lobster ravioli, or coq au vin.