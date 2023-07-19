 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Temporary wall in front of building with hand-painted words that say “Arty’s Steakhouse from the creators of Rebar.”
Arty’s Steakhouse at the Historic Commercial Center.
Arty’s Steakhouse

Where to Eat in Las Vegas’s Historic Commercial Center

The historic plaza in Las Vegas is 60 years old and is still home to some incredible restaurants

by Ryan Slattery
Arty’s Steakhouse at the Historic Commercial Center.
| Arty’s Steakhouse
by Ryan Slattery

There’s a lot of talk about what’s in store for the city’s Historic Commercial Center. It was a community hub when it debuted in 1963 and was previously home to Cornish Pasty, now relocated to the Arts District, and to the original Lotus of Siam — which is still awaiting its reopening. But new life has been breathed into the historic plaza recently. Deadmau5 performed a free show there during the weekend of the Electric Daisy Carnival. And two new restaurants, Arty’s Steakhouse and The Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant, are on track to open this year.

Here are 9 restaurants that are worth stopping into the center to visit.

Vickie's Diner

This old-school diner is a reminder of what Las Vegas used to be. Simple and relaxed. The no-frills menu is packed with egg dishes, sloppy patty melts, a chicken Philly cheese steak, and grilled pork chops.  

953 E Sahara Ave Suite A-2, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Exterior signage at Vickie’s Diner, coming later this year to the Commercial Center.
Vickie’s Diner.
Vickie’s Diner/Facebook

Pasabocas Colombian Bakery

This bakery offers fresh favorites like cheese fritters, puff pastries, caramel ring sweet breads, guava ring fritters, and so much more. Savory options include tamales and empanadas, while caramel cookies, flan, and tres leches make up the sweets section.  

953 E Sahara Ave E8, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert

Gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian friendly, Arawan is known for its fresh, dynamic dishes and flavorful curries. The drunken noodles are loaded with shrimp, squid, cod, scallops, and mussels, and served on a bed of squid-ink spaghetti. Fried lemongrass catfish, tender short ribs bathed in yellow curry, and crispy duck served with a lime-chili sauce, highlight a deep menu of Thai favorites.  

953 E Sahara Ave E-14, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Komol Restaurant

Komol has been catering to vegan and vegetarian guests since 1986. Its extensive lunch specials and dinner menu dives deep into family recipes, producing healthy Thai dishes with numerous tofu and soy meat options.  

953 E Sahara Ave Ste E10, Las Vegas, NV 89104
La Vecindad

Brightly painted walls with colorful papel picado draped from the ceiling makes you feel like you’re in a Mexican cantina. The food confirms it. With anytime breakfast specials, a long list of tortas, overstuffed burritos and enchiladas drenched in tasty sauces, you’re in for a treat. La Vecindad was even featured on the Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise with a focus on their enormous super torta cubana (free if finished in 23 minutes).

953 E Sahara Ave suite e-27, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Madang Garden

Soups, stews, noodle dishes, and barbecue favorites featuring beef or pork make up the menu of Korean staples found at Madang Garden. There are also a couple of fish dishes and traditional takes like green bean pancakes.

953 E Sahara Ave e28, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Brasa Roja Las Vegas

On a menu loaded with authentic Colombian dishes, their Creole sauce shines. It comes paired with several proteins–chicken, rib-eye steak, shrimp, or a basa fish filet. Fried red snapper, beef empanadas, and blood sausage are other options.

953 E Sahara Ave e29, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Sista Kim's Kitchen

For a taste of the South visit Sista Kim’s Kitchen. Tucked in the New Orleans Square complex, Sista Kim’s serves fried fish, shrimp or fish ‘po boys, pastrami sandwiches, lemon pepper chicken wings, and a variety of burgers.  

900 E Karen Ave Suite D-112, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Square Bar

With a gaming bar, separated from the dining room, Square Bar seamlessly blends food and entertainment. The kitchen serves “Wake n Bake” breakfasts, like Texas Toast French Toast, three-layer breakfast sandwiches, and a number of egg burritos (all for under $13). You can also get fried catfish, bologna sandwiches, and bacon-wrapped spam bites. Nightly entertainment runs the gamut from trivia and burlesque to comedy and karaoke.

900 E Karen Ave C-101, Las Vegas, NV 89109
