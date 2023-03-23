Where to Eat During Ramadan After a Long Day of Fasting in Las Vegas

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat During Ramadan After a Long Day of Fasting in Las Vegas

Where to Eat During Ramadan After a Long Day of Fasting in Las Vegas

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat During Ramadan After a Long Day of Fasting in Las Vegas

Ramadan, the Islamic month when Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise until sunset, begins this week. Many Muslims come together at the end of each day to break fast together, with an evening meal of iftar. For those looking to mark the occasion with a dinner out, or who prefer to not have to cook after a day of fasting, a number of Indian, Persian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean restaurants in Las Vegas serve Halal food. Some even host special buffets during Ramadan.

Ramadan begins on the evening of Wednesday, March 22 this year and ends on the evening of Thursday, April 20. Below are restaurants where Muslims in the Las Vegas Valley can enjoy a halal evening meal.

Check back as this guide is updated.