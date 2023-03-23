 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Las Vegas’s Essential Breakfast Restaurants

15 Bottomless Brunches in Vegas That Will Turn the Weekend Into a Blur

26 Patios for Off-Strip Dining All Over Las Vegas and Henderson

More in Las Vegas See more maps
Iftar buffet
Lazeez Indian Mediterranean Grill
Lazeez Indian Mediterranean Grill

Where to Eat During Ramadan After a Long Day of Fasting in Las Vegas

Las Vegas halal restaurants and specials for iftar during the month of Ramadan

by Janna Karel Updated
View as Map
Lazeez Indian Mediterranean Grill
| Lazeez Indian Mediterranean Grill
by Janna Karel Updated

Ramadan, the Islamic month when Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise until sunset, begins this week. Many Muslims come together at the end of each day to break fast together, with an evening meal of iftar. For those looking to mark the occasion with a dinner out, or who prefer to not have to cook after a day of fasting, a number of Indian, Persian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean restaurants in Las Vegas serve Halal food. Some even host special buffets during Ramadan.

Ramadan begins on the evening of Wednesday, March 22 this year and ends on the evening of Thursday, April 20. Below are restaurants where Muslims in the Las Vegas Valley can enjoy a halal evening meal.

Check back as this guide is updated.

Read More

Maza Mediterranean & Turkish Halal Grill

Copy Link

Every night of Ramadan, Maza hosts an Iftar buffet with halal food for breaking fast. The buffet is $34.95 for adults and it includes soup, rice, salads, appetizers like hummus and tzatziki, main dishes of kebab, plus dessert, tea, and fruit. The buffet starts at 6:45 p.m. at the beginning of Ramadan and will open closer to 7:15 p.m. as the month progresses.

2550 South Rainbow Boulevard #W1, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 912-0050
(702) 912-0050

Al Madina Halal Family Restaurant - Fine Indian Cuisine

Copy Link

This Indian restaurant serves a halal menu of wings, vegetable samosas, chicken tikka, and dosas. It also has vegetarian dishes like those of aloo gobi and chole masala. The Indo-Chinese menu has halal noodles and fried rice. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

4860 W Desert Inn Rd suite # 9, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 268-7425
(702) 268-7425

Lazeez Indian Mediterranean Grill

Copy Link

While Lazeez usually offers a lunch buffet, from March 24 through April 20, it will host a dinner buffet for Iftar. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every night throughout Ramadan, enjoy a buffet of Pakistani, Indian, Mediterranean, vegan and vegetarian options, appetizers and entrees. The buffet is $22.99 for adults and $12.99 for children. If ordering a la carte, take-out and delivery are available.

8560 W Desert Inn Rd #D3, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 778-1613
(702) 778-1613

The Halal Guys

Copy Link

With locations both on the Strip and in Chinatown, the Halal Guys serves the same street food that the chain started doling out in the ‘90s in New York City. The platters come with meat like beef gyro, rice, lettuce, and tomatoes along with your choice of toppings and our garlicky white and red hot sauce.

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(866) 227-5938
(866) 227-5938

Also featured in:

Jerusalem Chef's Table

Copy Link

This Mediterranean restaurant is both certified halal and kosher. It serves Israeli food, often with modern takes, like dishes of shawarma tacos, crispy schnitzel Milanese, falafel tabbouleh, and onion ring towers.

4825 W Flamingo Rd ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 341-5555
(702) 341-5555

Also featured in:

Istanbul Mediterranean Restaurant (Halal)

Copy Link

Serving Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, this quick-service restaurant uses only halal ingredients, including halal meat that marinades for three days. Doner kabob is roasted on a vertical rotisserie, so its slices are juicy and crisp at the edges. Istanbul Mediterranean Restaurant is open until 4 a.m., so you can grab gyros, vegan falafels, doner, and hummus at all hours.

3615 S Las Vegas Blvd #101, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(725) 900-8844
(725) 900-8844

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Maza Mediterranean & Turkish Halal Grill

2550 South Rainbow Boulevard #W1, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Every night of Ramadan, Maza hosts an Iftar buffet with halal food for breaking fast. The buffet is $34.95 for adults and it includes soup, rice, salads, appetizers like hummus and tzatziki, main dishes of kebab, plus dessert, tea, and fruit. The buffet starts at 6:45 p.m. at the beginning of Ramadan and will open closer to 7:15 p.m. as the month progresses.

2550 South Rainbow Boulevard #W1, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 912-0050
(702) 912-0050

Al Madina Halal Family Restaurant - Fine Indian Cuisine

4860 W Desert Inn Rd suite # 9, Las Vegas, NV 89102

This Indian restaurant serves a halal menu of wings, vegetable samosas, chicken tikka, and dosas. It also has vegetarian dishes like those of aloo gobi and chole masala. The Indo-Chinese menu has halal noodles and fried rice. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

4860 W Desert Inn Rd suite # 9, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 268-7425
(702) 268-7425

Lazeez Indian Mediterranean Grill

8560 W Desert Inn Rd #D3, Las Vegas, NV 89117

While Lazeez usually offers a lunch buffet, from March 24 through April 20, it will host a dinner buffet for Iftar. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every night throughout Ramadan, enjoy a buffet of Pakistani, Indian, Mediterranean, vegan and vegetarian options, appetizers and entrees. The buffet is $22.99 for adults and $12.99 for children. If ordering a la carte, take-out and delivery are available.

8560 W Desert Inn Rd #D3, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 778-1613
(702) 778-1613

The Halal Guys

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

With locations both on the Strip and in Chinatown, the Halal Guys serves the same street food that the chain started doling out in the ‘90s in New York City. The platters come with meat like beef gyro, rice, lettuce, and tomatoes along with your choice of toppings and our garlicky white and red hot sauce.

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(866) 227-5938
(866) 227-5938

Jerusalem Chef's Table

4825 W Flamingo Rd ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89103

This Mediterranean restaurant is both certified halal and kosher. It serves Israeli food, often with modern takes, like dishes of shawarma tacos, crispy schnitzel Milanese, falafel tabbouleh, and onion ring towers.

4825 W Flamingo Rd ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 341-5555
(702) 341-5555

Istanbul Mediterranean Restaurant (Halal)

3615 S Las Vegas Blvd #101, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Serving Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, this quick-service restaurant uses only halal ingredients, including halal meat that marinades for three days. Doner kabob is roasted on a vertical rotisserie, so its slices are juicy and crisp at the edges. Istanbul Mediterranean Restaurant is open until 4 a.m., so you can grab gyros, vegan falafels, doner, and hummus at all hours.

3615 S Las Vegas Blvd #101, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(725) 900-8844
(725) 900-8844

Related Maps