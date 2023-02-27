Where to Nosh on Hamantaschen for Purim in Las Vegas

Hamentaschen are the three-pointed fruit-filled cookies often served as part of the Jewish Purim celebration, which begins this year on the evening of Monday, March 6. The cookies are said to be shaped like the hat worn by Haman, the villain in the story of Purim, who plotted the annihilation of all Jews in ancient Persia, around the 4th century BCE. The cookies are traditionally enjoyed between sips of wine and resounding boos for Haman and cheers for the story’s heroes, Queen Esther and her wise uncle Mordechai, in what are often theatrical retellings of the story. In Las Vegas, Jewish bakeries and restaurants offer the cookies year-round, with traditional fillings like those of poppy seed and apricot, as well as chocolate and cherry