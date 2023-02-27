 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fruit-filled hamentaschen
Hamentaschen
Where to Nosh on Hamantaschen for Purim in Las Vegas

Bakeries and restaurants where you can find three-pointed cookies for Purim

by Janna Karel
Hamentaschen
by Janna Karel

Hamentaschen are the three-pointed fruit-filled cookies often served as part of the Jewish Purim celebration, which begins this year on the evening of Monday, March 6. The cookies are said to be shaped like the hat worn by Haman, the villain in the story of Purim, who plotted the annihilation of all Jews in ancient Persia, around the 4th century BCE. The cookies are traditionally enjoyed between sips of wine and resounding boos for Haman and cheers for the story's heroes, Queen Esther and her wise uncle Mordechai, in what are often theatrical retellings of the story. In Las Vegas, Jewish bakeries and restaurants offer the cookies year-round, with traditional fillings like those of poppy seed and apricot, as well as chocolate and cherry

The Bagel Cafe

Along with its black and white cookies, rugula, and mandel bread, the Bagel Cafe also offers hamentashen. Available with prune, apricot, raspberry, and poppy seed, they’re $4.50 each.

301 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 255-3444
(702) 255-3444

Burnt Offerings

Burnt Offerings always has hamentaschen on the menu as a dessert option after dinner. For $8.50, choose three cookies with either apricot or raspberry.

3909 W Sahara Ave Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 848-2876
(702) 848-2876

Kosher Market

This entirely Kosher Market sells hamentaschen in varieties such as chocolate, chocolate raspberry, raspberry, and poppyseed.

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(725) 205-3005
(725) 205-3005

Siegel's Bagelmania

This Jewish deli near the Las Vegas Convention Center has rugelach and black and white cookies on the menu, as well as hamentaschen, $3.95 each, with apricot or raspberry.

252 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 369-3322
(702) 369-3322

Weiss Deli

This Henderson deli is best known for its chicken noodle soup and piled-high sandwiches. For $3.75, get a hamentasch with raspberry, apricot, prune, or cherry fillings.

2744 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 454-0565
(702) 454-0565

Freed's Bakery

Available with apricot, prune, and cherry fillings, these little triangle-shaped cookies are soft, sweet, and $2.85 each. Call ahead at (702) 456-7762 to place an order. Also located downtown.

9815 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183
(702) 456-7762
(702) 456-7762

