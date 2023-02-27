Where to Nosh on Hamantaschen for Purim in Las Vegas

Hamentaschen are the three-pointed fruit-filled cookies often served as part of the Jewish Purim celebration, which begins this year on the evening of Monday, March 6. The cookies are said to be shaped like the hat worn by Haman, the villain in the story of Purim, who plotted the annihilation of all Jews in ancient Persia, around the 4th century BCE. The cookies are traditionally enjoyed between sips of wine and resounding boos for Haman and cheers for the story’s heroes, Queen Esther and her wise uncle Mordechai, in what are often theatrical retellings of the story. In Las Vegas, Jewish bakeries and restaurants offer the cookies year-round, with traditional fillings like those of poppy seed and apricot, as well as chocolate and cherryRead More
Bakeries and restaurants where you can find three-pointed cookies for Purim
The Bagel Cafe
Along with its black and white cookies, rugula, and mandel bread, the Bagel Cafe also offers hamentashen. Available with prune, apricot, raspberry, and poppy seed, they’re $4.50 each.
Burnt Offerings
Burnt Offerings always has hamentaschen on the menu as a dessert option after dinner. For $8.50, choose three cookies with either apricot or raspberry.
Kosher Market
This entirely Kosher Market sells hamentaschen in varieties such as chocolate, chocolate raspberry, raspberry, and poppyseed.
Siegel's Bagelmania
This Jewish deli near the Las Vegas Convention Center has rugelach and black and white cookies on the menu, as well as hamentaschen, $3.95 each, with apricot or raspberry.
Weiss Deli
This Henderson deli is best known for its chicken noodle soup and piled-high sandwiches. For $3.75, get a hamentasch with raspberry, apricot, prune, or cherry fillings.
Freed's Bakery
Available with apricot, prune, and cherry fillings, these little triangle-shaped cookies are soft, sweet, and $2.85 each. Call ahead at (702) 456-7762 to place an order. Also located downtown.